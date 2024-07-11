Local

Child rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning at DeKalb apartment complex

By WSBTV

Child nearly drowns at DeKalb County apartment pool (WSB-TV)

By WSBTV

ATLANTA, Ga. — A child has been rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning at an apartment complex pool.

DeKalb fire officials say they were called to a drowning at The Legacy at Druid Hills apartments on Druid Valley Drive.

Officials say when paramedics got there, the boy was poolside and had gone into cardiac arrest.

Paramedics began performing CPR.

Fire officials say the boy was taken to the hospital while in cardiac arrest. There’s no word on his current condition.

It’s unclear what happened before paramedics arrived at the complex.

A resident sent WSB Radio an email sent from the apartment complex stating that the Hillside Pool is closed until further notice.

They recommended residents to use the Lakeside Pool and to follow pool rules and abide by the hours of operation.

They also remind parents and guardians to not leave their children alone at the pool.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!