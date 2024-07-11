Child rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning at DeKalb apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. — A child has been rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning at an apartment complex pool.

DeKalb fire officials say they were called to a drowning at The Legacy at Druid Hills apartments on Druid Valley Drive.

Officials say when paramedics got there, the boy was poolside and had gone into cardiac arrest.

Paramedics began performing CPR.

Fire officials say the boy was taken to the hospital while in cardiac arrest. There’s no word on his current condition.

It’s unclear what happened before paramedics arrived at the complex.

A resident sent WSB Radio an email sent from the apartment complex stating that the Hillside Pool is closed until further notice.

They recommended residents to use the Lakeside Pool and to follow pool rules and abide by the hours of operation.

They also remind parents and guardians to not leave their children alone at the pool.