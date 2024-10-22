Chick-fil-A to launch streaming app next month. Here’s what it will include

ATLANTA — Starting next month, you’ll be able to stream family-friendly content thanks to Chick-fil-A.

The Chick-fil-A Play app will launch on Nov. 18 and will feature original animated shows, scripted podcasts, e-books, video games, video-based recipes and kid-friendly crafts.

“The Chick-fil-A Play App is … another way we’re reimagining ‘play’ for our guests, in a unique way through entertainment that really encourages time together,” Dustin Britt, executive director of brand strategy, said.

The company says the app is “designed for parents and kids to share and experience together whether they’re enjoying a meal at home, in the drive-thru, or anywhere in between.”

The app will be free.