Chick-fil-A franchise sued over alleged religious discrimination

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is tied to a federal lawsuit alleging religious discrimination at one of its franchise locations in Texas.

According to CBS News correspondent Michael Wallace, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed the lawsuit against Chick-fil-A franchisee Hatch Trick in Austin, Texas.

The lawsuit claims the franchise denied an employee’s request to have Saturdays off to observe her Sabbath.

The worker, who is a member of the United Church of God, alleges the company told her she could have Saturdays off if she accepted a pay cut.

Wallace reports the employee claims she was later fired instead.

Chick-fil-A has not publicly commented on the lawsuit.