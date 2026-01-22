Cherokee County Emergency Management preparing for winter storm

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — With Georgia under a State of Emergency due to the Winter Storm Watch this weekend, officials in Cherokee County says they are preparing.

The Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Daniel Westbrook received an update from the National Weather Service on how much ice to expect in the county.

“We were looking at the expected weather forecast for our area is somewhere between a quarter of an inch and half an inch of ice accumulation,” Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Daniel Westbrook said.

Westbrook says public works trucks with a salt and sand mix will pre-treat roads when rain is out of the forecast.