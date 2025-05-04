Charlie Bailey wins runoff to lead Georgia Democratic Party

ATLANTA — Georgia Democrats have chosen a new leader as they look to regain political momentum in a state that has become a key battleground in recent elections. Charlie Bailey, a former candidate for both attorney general and lieutenant governor, has been elected as the new chairman of the Georgia Democratic Party.

Bailey narrowly defeated Rome City Commissioner Wendy Davis in a runoff election held Saturday. He succeeds Congresswoman Nikema Williams, who stepped down from the role earlier this year, citing the challenge of balancing her duties in Congress with the demands of party leadership.

Bailey was nominated by U.S. Congresswoman Lucy McBath and received support from U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff. McBath endorsed his leadership, stating, “The future of our state depends on Charlie.”

Following his victory, Bailey said his top priority will be raising money to support Democratic candidates in upcoming local, state, and federal elections.

Bailey’s challenge now is to unify the party and build momentum ahead of the 2026 election cycle, where Democrats aim to reclaim seats and strengthen their influence across the state.