Chamblee and Avondale Estates keep millage rates unchanged

By WSB Radio News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Millage rates will remain unchanged this year for two DeKalb County cities, though some residents may still see higher property tax bills due to increased property values.

In Avondale Estates, city commissioners were initially split over a proposed half-mill increase but ultimately voted to keep the rate at 9.55, matching last year’s rate.

Meanwhile, in Chamblee, city council members voted unanimously to hold the millage rate at 6.25%, marking the sixth consecutive year without a change.

Despite the steady rates, rising property assessments by DeKalb County mean many homeowners will still pay more in taxes. Chamblee Councilmember Leslie Robson explained, “Our millage rate is remaining the same. The problem in this happens every single year; DeKalb County has raised your assessment.”

Both cities emphasized their commitment to fiscal stability, while acknowledging the broader impacts of county-level property valuation increases.

