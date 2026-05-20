CDC monitoring Ebola outbreak as World Cup travel plans move forward

ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is working with FIFA as the Ebola outbreak in Central Africa raises concerns ahead of World Cup matches scheduled in the United States next month.

The outbreak is centered in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Congo’s national soccer team is scheduled to play World Cup matches in Houston in June.

“We’re actively working with FIFA ensuring that travelers and the American public remain safe,” CDC Incident Manager Captain Satish Pillai said.

The Congolese team has canceled plans to practice in areas where the illness has been detected before traveling to the United States for the matches.

The CDC recently announced a 30-day travel restriction from Central Africa as health officials continue responding to the outbreak.

Pillai said an American doctor who tested positive for Ebola while working with a missionary organization is now in Germany for treatment.

“In addition, the other six individuals who are identified as high risk contact, are also having movement plans that are finalizing,” Pillai said.

The current Ebola strain has killed at least 130 people in Africa. Health officials say there is currently no effective treatment or vaccine available.

Pillai said genetic testing shows similarities between the current outbreak and Ebola outbreaks from 2007 and 2012.

“Genetic finger printing from this outbreak shows that it is similar to the genetic fingerprints from the 2007 and 2012 outbreaks,” Pillai said.

He said current diagnostic tools are able to detect the strain, and health experts continue to say the risk to the United States remains low.