CDC issues warning about listeria-tainted deli meat, 2 cases reported in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. —The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued a warning about listeria-tainted deli meats after two cases were reported in Georgia.

The CDC says 28 people have gotten sick in 12 states, including two in Georgia.

Two deaths were reported, including one in Illinois and one in New Jersey.

In interviews with sick people, 16 of 18 people reported eating meats sliced at deli counters, according to the CDC.

There are no reports of illnesses after eating pre-packaged deli meat.

The CDC is working to confirm which meat which company produces the meat and what groceries are involved.

If you are at high risk of getting listeria, the CDC recommends avoiding deli meat sliced at the counter and clean surfaces at home that may have touched deli meats.

Listeria during pregnancy can injure or kill the baby, according to the CDC.

What You Should Do: