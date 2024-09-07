CDC issues egg recall, warns of Salmonella outbreak in multiple states

ATLANTA — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a recall alert after a Salmonella outbreak was linked to eggs.

So far there have been two dozen people hospitalized from the outbreak, which the CDC said was linked to eggs sold by Milo’s Poultry Farms LLC.

A federal investigation into the outbreak is active, with the federal agency saying the eggs under recall were sold to stores and restaurants in Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois.

Eggs sold by Milo Poultry Farms LLC are being recalled after a strain of Salmonella was found in a packing facility and hen egg-laying house, according to federal officials.

The CDC said that as of Friday, 65 people had gotten sick from the Salmonella outbreak.

“As of September 6, 2024, a total of 65 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 9 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 23, 2024, to August 10, 2024. Of 63 people with information available, 24 have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported,” the CDC said in a statement.

According to the CDC the recall is focused on eggs: