Local

Catalytic converters stolen off 6 DeKalb County school buses

Fired Dekalb Bus Drivers want their jobs back

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Catalytic converters were stolen from six school buses over the weekend in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County School District, the thefts happened at the district’s transportation department.

Those six buses were replaced by other fleet buses and students did not experience a disruption in bus service on Monday.

DeKalb County School District police are investigating the thefts and trying to determine who is responsible.

According to the district, extra security measures have been added to enhance the security of all of their vehicles.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!