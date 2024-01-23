Catalytic converters stolen off 6 DeKalb County school buses

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Catalytic converters were stolen from six school buses over the weekend in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County School District, the thefts happened at the district’s transportation department.

Those six buses were replaced by other fleet buses and students did not experience a disruption in bus service on Monday.

DeKalb County School District police are investigating the thefts and trying to determine who is responsible.

According to the district, extra security measures have been added to enhance the security of all of their vehicles.

©2024 Cox Media Group