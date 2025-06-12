Carrollton police officer remains in ICU after being hit while directing traffic

CARROLLTON, GA — A Carrollton police officer who was seriously injured while directing traffic on North Park Street Wednesday afternoon remains in intensive care.

The officer, now identified as Dustin Krish, was assisting with traffic control near utility work when he was struck by a gray SUV. Meredith Browning, a spokesperson for the Carrollton Police Department, said Krish was outside his patrol vehicle and wearing a high-visibility vest at the time.

“There were some utility companies out there doing some work, so he was out there directing traffic for them while they worked,” Browning told Channel 2 Action News.

Georgia State Patrol Sgt. Jay Trawick said the traffic signals in the area were out due to power replacement work, and Krish had been directing cars through the intersection when he was hit.

“The traffic signals were down... and there was a Carrollton police officer in the intersection vested up and directing traffic,” Trawick said.

Witness Reggie Bradfield, who works at a nearby gas station, said he had seen Krish moments before the crash. “I was just looking at him right here, and I just remember seeing how quick he got hit, like how?” Bradfield recalled.

Krish was airlifted to an Atlanta-area hospital Wednesday. Police said the driver of the SUV remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

No charges have been filed at this time, and the crash remains under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.

The Carrollton Police Department is asking for prayers as Officer Krish continues to recover in the ICU.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story