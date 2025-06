CARROLLTON, Ga. — A Carrollton police officer was flown to an Atlanta area hospital after being hit by a car on Wednesday, police said.

Carrollton police officials say an officer was hit by a car while trying to direct traffic on Highway 27 North. The identity of the officer and current extent of their injury is unknown.

Carrollton police have shut down all lanes on Highway 27 North at Ingles. Police did not say when lanes will reopen.

Police did not say if any arrests were made.