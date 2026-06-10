Carrollton officer dies nearly a year after on-duty injury

CARROLLTON, GA — The Carrollton Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer who died nearly a year after suffering a traumatic brain injury while on duty.

Officer Dustin Krish was injured in June 2025 while directing traffic in a construction zone in Carrollton. Police said he was struck by a vehicle driven by someone experiencing a medical emergency.

Officer Dustin Krish

Krish was rushed to the hospital and endured a long recovery. Police said he recently underwent two surgeries following setbacks in that recovery.

The department announced his death in a release this week.

“Dustin was the best of us. He was unwavering in his duty, courageous, and faithful until the end. Please, continue to pray for the love of his life, Emily, his brother - Sgt. Chad Krish, and his entire family,” Chief Joel Richards said in a statement.

Krish joined the Carrollton Police Department three years ago, following in the footsteps of his older brother.

He is survived by his wife, Emily, and other family members and friends.

The department said funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.