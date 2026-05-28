Canton man sentenced to life in prison after being accused of rape and assault

CANTON, GA — A metro Atlanta man was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after being accused of a brutal assault and rape of a woman.

Officials say Ezekiel Lamar Jackson, 23, of Canton, pleaded guilty to charges connected to a five-hour attack on a woman who went to his apartment for a cleaning job, according to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office.

Jackson pleaded guilty to 10 charges, including rape, aggravated sodomy, kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and terroristic threats.

Investigators said the victim responded to a Nextdoor post for cleaning services and was attacked inside Jackson’s apartment on April 6.

Authorities said Jackson stabbed the victim with a screwdriver and assaulted her over several hours before she was eventually able to leave and was taken to Northside Cherokee Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Jackson was arrested in the hospital waiting room, investigators said.

Search warrants recovered a bloody towel, a screwdriver and other evidence consistent with the victim’s account, police said.

“This defendant intentionally targeted this victim because she was a woman working alone,” Assistant District Attorney Kelly Chavis said. “He is a dangerous man, and the brutality of his actions is shocking.”

During the sentencing hearing, Judge David L. Cannon Jr. imposed the negotiated sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole, followed by 40 years of probation.

Officials said Jackson must register as a sex offender, undergo treatment and have no contact with the victim.

“The defendant’s conduct was torturous and horrific,” District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway said. “For five hours, this victim endured unimaginable violence.”