Cancer deaths are falling, but racial disparities remain, study finds

ATLANTA — Cancer death rates in the United States have dropped 35% over the past 35 years, but disparities continue to affect outcomes for some communities, according to a new report from the American Association for Cancer Research.

The report estimates there have been nearly 5 million fewer cancer deaths since 1991, a decline driven in large part by increased cancer screening and advances in treatment.

However, the report says Black and American Indian/Alaska Native communities continue to have the highest cancer rates of any racial or ethnic groups in the United States.

“Lots of Native American populations still suffer the highest cancer death rates and every racial and ethnic minority group has lower survival rates than white Americans,” said Dr. Mariana Stern with the American Association for Cancer Research.

Dr. Margaret Foti said reducing disparities is key to continuing progress against cancer.

“93% of respondents reported that recent policy changes have adversely affected their cancer disparities, this is tragic,” Foti said.

Foti added that a person’s race, ethnicity, income, ZIP code, insurance status, access to screening, ability to enroll in a clinical trial and proximity to high-quality cancer care all influence whether cancer is detected early, treated effectively and ultimately cured.

Dr. Mariana Stern said the common thread across cancer disparities is access to care. She said when access to care improves, survival improves, and reducing disparities helps everyone.