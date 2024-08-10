California judge dismisses sexual assault case against T.I. and Tiny Harris

ATLANTA — A Los Angeles judge has dismissed without prejudice a lawsuit filed against Atlanta T.I. and his wife, singer Tiny Harris who were accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2005.

According to court documents obtained by WSB Radio, U.S. District Court Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett ordered the complaint against T.I., 43, and Tiny, 49, to be dismissed on Thursday.

The lawsuit was filed under California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act by a Jane Doe, who claimed she was drugged and sexually assaulted by the couple at a Los Angeles club in 2005.

T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris Jr., and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris have continuously denied the claims made against them.

Jane Doe first made the claims in 2021 and the Los Angeles Police Department investigated the allegations. In Sept. 2021, investigators said they would not charge the couple citing that the case fell outside the 10-year statue of limitations.

According to the court documents, “the court notes that the Defendants’ statute of limitations defense appears to be strong. In light, however, of Plaintiff’s representation that she may be able to establish her compliance with statutory filing deadlines, see (ECF No. 30 at 6), the Court declines at this early stage of litigation to find the statute of limitations issue insurmountable, as required under Ninth Circuit law, Durnford, 907 F. 3d at 603 n.8.”

On June 27, the couple and their attorneys filed a motion for a judge to dismiss the civil lawsuit “in its entirety, with prejudice.”

“(1) all the claims asserted in the Complaint are time-barred because the statute of limitations for such claims has long expired over sixteen years ago, and (2) the Complaint fails to allege facts to sufficiently establish any of the claims alleged in the Complaint,” the motion read.

According to Assembly Bill 2777, “existing law sets the time for commencement of any civil action for recovery of damages suffered as a result of sexual assault, as defined, as the later of within 10 years from the date of the last act, attempted act, or assault with the intent to commit an act of sexual assault against the plaintiff or within three years from the date the plaintiff discovers or reasonably should have discovered that an injury or illness resulted from those acts. Under existing law, this provision applies to any action that is commenced on or after January 1, 2019.”

The court documents state that “Local Rule 7-9 provides that a party opposing a motion must serve and file its opposition brief no later than 21 days before the noticed motion hearing date. C.D. Cal. L.R. 7-9. As a general rule, “[t]he failure to file any required document, or the failure to file it within the deadline, may be deemed consent to the granting or denial of the motion.”

T.I. and Tiny have been a pillar in the Georgia community for decades. They have hosted yearly Thanksgiving drives, holiday giveaways, and other community events. In 2022, T.I. received the Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award for his philanthropic efforts and many positive community initiatives.

T.I. was recently announced as a performer at the annual ONE Musicfest that is scheduled to take place at Piedmont Park in October.

The hip-hop icon best known as the “King of the South” has released 11 albums on Billboard including multiple chart-topping albums. His last album titled “The Libra: The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta” was released in 2020. He is best known for countless hits including “24′s”, “Bring Em Out,” “In Da A,” “Rubber Band Man,” “You Don’t Know Me,” “What You Know,” “Big Things Poppin,” “Swagga Like Us,” “Top Back,” “About The Money,” “Step,” “We In This,” “Family Connect,” “No Mediocre,” “My Potna,” and more.

Tiny Harris is a member of the legendary Atlanta-based R&B group Xscape. She has released many hit songs including “My Little Secret,” “Just Kickin’ It,” “Wifed Up,” “Who Can I Run To,” “Tonight,” and more. Tiny has also released multiple hit albums with Xscape.

T.I. posted on his Instagram on Friday saying he’s performing at a show in Alaska.