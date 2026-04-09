Busy metro Atlanta road blocked as police investigation underway

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A police investigation is underway on Thursday afternoon in metro Atlanta.

A large police presence is surrounding the area of Glenwood Road and Shamrock Drive in DeKalb County.

The initial call came in as an ‘officer down,’ however, DeKalb County police have not provided any details.

Several police cruisers are blocking the road. Motorists in the area are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

It is unclear what led to the police activity.

No word on if any injuries were reported.

This is an active investigation.

Stay with WSB Radio for updates.