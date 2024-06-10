Busy intersection in midtown Atlanta near BeltLine closed for construction this week

ATLANTA — A busy intersection near Piedmont Park in Midtown Atlanta is closed for the next few days.

Atlanta Beltline, Inc. is constructing a safer intersection for pedestrians and cyclists entering the Eastside Trail at Monroe Drive.

The intersection, right at the entrance of Park Tavern, will be closed 24 hours a day starting Monday until Friday night. Park Tavern will remain open during the construction.

Detour routes guide Beltline users and drivers via Kanuga Street to Virginia Avenue NE and Charles Allen Drive NE to 8th Street.

The project includes a raised intersection with new crosswalks, pedestrian signals, traffic signals, and a plaza.

A bicycle crossing will feed into a new entrance to the Eastside Trail, allowing cyclists to travel from the bike lane on 10th Street to the trail.

Though the intersection closure ends Friday, construction on the new sidewalk is expected to be completed in September.

City officials broke ground on the new construction project in August to help connect the Eastside Trail through Piedmont Park.