Burglar shot and killed during Gwinnett County home invasion identified

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Police have now identified the man who was killed after he broke and entered a home in Gwinnett County on the morning of September 22.

The deceased suspect as 25-year-old Kylen Sunday of Ohio.

Gwinnett police say the man used a large propane tank to bust out a window to enter the home on Red-Bark Court.

When officers arrived on scene and surrounded the house and were making entry into the residence, the homeowner shot and killed the suspect.

No charges have been filed against the homeowner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County police detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visitwww.stopcrimeATL.com.