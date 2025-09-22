Burglar fatally shot during Gwinnett County home invasion

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Police are investigating after a suspected burglar was shot and killed during a home break-in on Monday morning in Gwinnett County.

Officers responded to a home in the 2000 block of Redbark Court after reports of a burglary in progress. Gwinnett County police say the suspect entered through the rear of the home and was immediately confronted by residents inside.

“As officers entered the residence to arrest the suspect, he was shot by a homeowner,” Gwinnett County police said. “Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have responded to the scene to speak with witnesses and collect evidence.”

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. A cash reward is available for information leading to an arrest and indictment.