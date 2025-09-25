Buford Seafood wholesaler “Moon N Sea” facing federal sex discrimination lawsuit

BUFORD, GA — Seafood wholesaler Moon N Sea is facing a federal lawsuit over sex discrimination.

According to the suit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the company’s Buford facility passed over applicants who applied for jobs in the warehouse because they were female.

Female applicants were told the company preferred hiring men for the warehouse positions because men could lift more weight than women.

Despite being fully qualified for the positions, female applicants were denied the positions in favor of less qualified male applicants, according to the lawsuit.