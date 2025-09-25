Local

Buford Seafood wholesaler “Moon N Sea” facing federal sex discrimination lawsuit

By WSB Radio News Staff
Gavel on a desk in front of law books
Courtroom gavel (heliopix - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

BUFORD, GA — Seafood wholesaler Moon N Sea is facing a federal lawsuit over sex discrimination.

According to the suit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the company’s Buford facility passed over applicants who applied for jobs in the warehouse because they were female.

Female applicants were told the company preferred hiring men for the warehouse positions because men could lift more weight than women.

Despite being fully qualified for the positions, female applicants were denied the positions in favor of less qualified male applicants, according to the lawsuit.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!