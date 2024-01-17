Local

Buc-ee’s to break ground this month on new location in Georgia, bring 200 new jobs

This is the Buc-ees logo on a storefront in Ennis, Texas.

Buc-ee’s to break ground this month on new location in Georgia, bring 200 new jobs (File Photo: Buc-ee’s storefront in Ennis, Texas) (David Benedict/Getty Images)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Get ready Buc-ee’s enthusiasts. The mega-convenience store chain announced it will break ground on its third location in Georgia this month.

The groundbreaking will take place on Jan. 29 for a store near Interstate 95 and State Highway 99 in Brunswick.

“Brunswick is a natural stop between our Florida and South Carolina locations on a stretch of interstate near the beautiful Georgia coastline,” Buc-ee’s real estate director, Stan Beard, said in a statement. “The community has welcomed us with open arms, and we are excited to finally get started here.”

The company says the store will bring more than 200 full-time jobs, each of which will include starting pay above the minimum wage, benefits, a 401K and three weeks of paid vacation.

The Brunswick store will cover more than 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fuel pumps. Of course, the fan-favorite Beaver nuggets, jerky and barbecue will also be on the menu.

There are currently two other Buc-ee’s locations in Calhoun and Fort Valley.

