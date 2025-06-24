Local

Brookhaven to remove city centre dome glass after design issue

By WSB Radio News Staff
Brookhaven City Centre Dome The city said the dome's mosaic glass "was intended to reflect muted tones of the city’s signature colors." (PHOTO: City of Brookhaven)
By WSB Radio News Staff

BROOKHAVEN, GA — The City of Brookhaven is making a change to its new city centre after officials say the glass installed in the dome did not meet the original design vision.

In a joint statement, the mayor and city council said the mosaic glass was intended to reflect muted tones of the city’s signature colors, blues, greens, and complementary hues. However, the panels installed appeared “significantly brighter than expected.”

As a result, city leaders say they are taking immediate steps to remove the glass. The dome will remain open-air until further notice.

No timeline has been given for the next phase of construction or glass replacement.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story

