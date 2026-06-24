Brookhaven approves first property tax increase in more than a decade

BROOKHAVEN, GA — Brookhaven leaders have approved the city’s first millage rate increase in more than a decade, despite extensive opposition from residents.

The city council approved a 40% increase in the millage rate, raising it from 2.74 to 3.85 mills. The vote came after multiple public hearings and discussions on the proposal, with hundreds of residents watching in person and from an overflow room.

Mayor Pro Tem John Funny said the increase is necessary to keep up with rising costs and avoid a budget shortfall.

“Our biggest interest is making sure we can continue to deliver essential services to our residents and maintain our infrastructure, and providing public safety and preserving the quality of life; that’s so important to us,” Funny said.

According to city officials, the increase is expected to generate enough revenue to help close a $6 million budget gap. Funny said balancing the budget without the tax increase could require the city to cut about 60 positions, including in the police department.

“We would have to cut about 60 staff members, and of course that means it would be cut throughout all departments including police,” Funny said.

Officials said the increase would add about $355 annually to the tax bill of the owner of an average $800,000 home. The city said the millage rate increase accounts for about 7% of residents’ total property tax bills, with the remainder going to DeKalb County and the school district.

Several residents spoke against the proposal during public hearings.

“I am appalled at the things that are being shoved down our throats without any consideration for our thoughts or feelings,” resident Deborah McSheffrey said.

“If we need to tighten our belt, now is the time to do it,” resident Linda Podger-Williams said.

Resident Michael Southern also questioned the city’s long-term plan.

“What’s the strategy? I mean a year from now are we going to be sitting here with the same crisis looking at the same issue?” Southern said.

City officials said rising inflation, higher operational expenses, public safety costs and infrastructure maintenance contributed to the need for the increase.