Bridge on Hwy. 85 in Fayette County shut down due to damage, deputies say

Bridge on Hwy. 85 in Fayette County shut down (WSB-TV)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A bridge in Fayette County is shut down for the time being after damage was reported.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said that the southbound lanes of Morning Creek Bridge on Hwy. 85 are closed “until further notice.”

The bridge is located near Fun Spot America and Corinth Road.

Triple Team Traffic suggests taking Hwy. 54 as an alternate route.

Deputies did not comment on what caused the damage or how extensive it may be.

There is no time frame on when it might reopen.

