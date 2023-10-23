Boyfriend stuffed woman’s body in suitcase, put it in closet and drove her car to Atlanta

THOMASTON, Ga. — A man is facing murder charges after police said he allegedly killed his girlfriend and stuffed her body in a suitcase.

The investigation began Saturday at 7:30 a.m. when Thomaston officers were called to West County Road in regard to a missing person.

Police said Margret Dubignon, also known as “Mellow Yellow,” was reported missing by family members. Loved ones told authorities they had not seen or spoken with Dubignon since Thursday.

Officials said a welfare check was conducted with family members at Dubignon’s apartment, but she was not found.

Thomaston Police said they were filing the missing person’s report and learned that Freddrick Durham, Dubignon’s boyfriend who lived with her, was also not at the apartment and Dubignon’s car was missing.

The department said it was placing Dubignon on the Georgia Crime Information Center as a missing person when officers were called back to the apartment around 9 a.m.

Thomaston officiasl said family members found a body believed to be Dubignon inside a large suitcase in the closet of her apartment. The Upson County coroner confirmed the body in the suitcase was Dubignon.

Thomaston investigators believe Durham took Dubignon’s vehicle and was now considered a homicide suspect.

Within two hours, the Atlanta Police Department and Georgia State Patrol tracked the car to an undisclosed location in Atlanta and took Durham into custody.

Durham has been charged with felony murder, concealing a death, tampering with evidence, and theft by taking a motor vehicle. Additional charges may be forthcoming pending further investigation.

“This was a horrific crime and an extremely painful event, yet the family, in spite of their emotions, were incredibly composed, supportive and cooperative throughout today’s investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with them,” Thomaston Police Department wrote on Facebook.





















