Bond hearing held for woman charged in death of South Fulton police officer

By WSB Radio News Staff
Deadly crash Helio Garcia South Fulton Santoria McLean faces multiple charges, including first-degree homicide by vehicle, in the death of South Fulton Police Capt. Helio Garcia III.
SOUTH FULTON, GA — A bond hearing was held for Santoria McLean, the woman charged in the April crash that killed South Fulton Police Captain Helio Garcia. McLean is facing charges of DUI and vehicular homicide and is seeking release from jail while awaiting trial.

Prosecutors allege McLean was driving more than 100 miles per hour on Flat Shoals Road when she veered across the center line and struck Garcia’s patrol vehicle head-on.

Garcia, a respected officer and well-known figure in the community, died in the line of duty. His widow, Eliana Garcia, plans to be in attendance at Thursday’s hearing, just as she did the first one, despite how emotionally difficult it has been. “It’s reliving everything again from that night,” she said. “It’s very difficult being in the same room.”

Eliana Garcia has vowed to be present for every court appearance. “I’m here for my husband. I have to fight for him until the last moment, until this case is over,” she said.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story

