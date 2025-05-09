Bolton Road in Northwest Atlanta closed for two weeks for utility work

ATLANTA — A busy stretch of Bolton Road NW will be closed for the next two weeks as crews with the Atlanta Department of Transportation begin utility upgrades in the area.

The closure, which began May 9, affects Bolton Road between Hollywood Road and Marietta Road and will continue on weekdays through May 23.

Local traffic will still be able to access Bolton Road via Paul Avenue, Collins Drive, and Parkview Lane, according to city officials. All other drivers will need to follow posted detour routes. Atlanta Police officers will be stationed nearby to assist with traffic flow during the project.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For updates on the project and detour routes, residents can visit the Atlanta DOT website.