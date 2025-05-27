Boil water advisory issued for Buckhead neighborhood

ATLANTA, GA — Repairs are now complete on a water outage in a Buckhead neighborhood that left residents without running water for around 24 hours.

Now, a boil water advisory is now in effect for residents in the area of Nancy Creek Road and Northside Parkway.

The Department of Watershed Management says out of an abundance of caution they are calling for people to restrict water usage to critical uses only to allow water pressure to rebuild.

All residents and businesses that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressure are advised to boil water before using it, or use bottled water, for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food or brushing teeth.

The full statement from Atlanta Department of Watershed Management can be read below.