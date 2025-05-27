Atlanta Watershed Dept. investigating water outage near Nancy Creek Road and Northside Parkway

ATLANTA, GA — Crews from Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management remain on the scene as they try to figure out what is leading to a water outage in the Nancy Creek Road area by Northside Parkway.

Officials say they have not discovered a break or leak just yet.

Bottled water is available for affected residents at 1424 West Paces Ferry Road in the tennis court area at the Westminster School until 10 p.m.

For the latest information, check the organization’s social media platforms, including Facebook, X, Nextdoor, and Instagram.