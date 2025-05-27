Local

Atlanta Watershed Dept. investigating water outage near Nancy Creek Road and Northside Parkway

By WSB Radio News Staff
Atlanta watershed
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — Crews from Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management remain on the scene as they try to figure out what is leading to a water outage in the Nancy Creek Road area by Northside Parkway.

Officials say they have not discovered a break or leak just yet.

Bottled water is available for affected residents at 1424 West Paces Ferry Road in the tennis court area at the Westminster School until 10 p.m.

For the latest information, check the organization’s social media platforms, including Facebook, X, Nextdoor, and Instagram.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!