Boil water advisory issued for Atlanta after power failure at water plant

ATLANTA — A boil water advisory has been issued for businesses and residents in downtown Atlanta following a power failure at the Hemphill Water Treatment Plant, officials said Friday morning.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said the advisory applies specifically to the downtown corridor due to an internal power issue at the facility.

“To protect the public from a potential health hazard, all residents and property owners who have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to boil all water prior to use or use bottled water for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food, or brushing teeth,” officials said. “The water should be boiled for one minute past a rolling boil. Infants, the elderly, and those with immune deficiencies should be cautious. Also, do not drink water from public water fountains in the impacted area.”

Officials said the advisory is being issued out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with Georgia EPD guidance.