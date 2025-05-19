Local

Body recovered from Lake Lanier identified as missing kayaker Dustin Valencia

By WSB Radio News Staff
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — The body recovered from Lake Lanier on Friday afternoon has been identified as Dustin Valencia, a kayaker who had been reported missing. Valencia, a resident of Cumming, was last seen near the lake before he disappeared.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. At this time, no additional information has been released.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities are working to determine the exact cause of death.

