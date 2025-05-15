Authorities search for missing kayaker near Lake Lanier

Local

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Forsyth County are searching for a missing man who was last seen near Lake Lanier on Wednesday.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Dustin Valencia’s last known location was south of Buford Dam Road.

Valencia’s car was also found parked at Little Ridge Park.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says Valencia was kayaking in the area and they have a photo of what the kayak looks like.

Kayak used by man reported missing in Forsyth County (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities have searched in the area around the park and are also using drones and boats to conduct the search.

