Body of missing Atlanta man recovered from Lake Lanier

LAKE LANIER, GA — Authorities have recovered the body of a 27-year-old Atlanta man who went missing Saturday evening while boating on Lake Lanier.

Ramon Diaz-Soria was out on the lake with friends when he decided to jump into the water around 6:30 p.m., according to officials. Although he was wearing a life jacket, investigators say it was not properly secured. The life vest surfaced shortly after he entered the water but Diaz-Soria did not.

After an extensive search, game wardens located his body using sonar equipment in approximately 60 feet of water. The Forsyth County Dive Team assisted with the recovery effort, which was completed Sunday evening.

Family and friends told authorities that he did not know how to swim.

