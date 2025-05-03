Local

Body of missing 54-year-old swimmer recovered from Lake Oconee

By Miles Montgomery
Lake Oconee (Airbnb)
GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced crews have recovered the body of a 54-year-old Texas man from Lake Oconee.

The body of Bertram Raymond Foster has been recovered after being reported missing on Thursday evening near Plantation Point Drive on Lake Oconee.

Officials say they were informed by witnesses that they had lost contact with Foster after he jumped into the water and attempted to swim across the cove.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Greene County Fire/Rescue worked together to conduct the search for Foster.

Crews suspended the search around 2 a.m. and resumed the search around 7:30 a.m.

Foster was from Williamson, Texas, according to officials.

This is an active investigation.

