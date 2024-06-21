Local

Body found in Chattahoochee River identified, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. – A body that was found in the Chattahoochee River in Fulton County has been identified, Chattahoochee Hills Police Department Chief of Police Kevin Digou confirmed to WSB Radio.

Digou told WSB Radio, “we can confirm the body recovered was Mr. Lamarcus Wilkerson.”

Digou said the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office notified the police department that “the dental records matched. We are still awaiting cause of death from the FCME.”

The Chattahoochee Hills police and fire were assisted by the Department of Natural Resources in the recovery of the body.

