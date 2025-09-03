Body found after fire at Smyrna apartment complex under investigation

SMYRNA, GA — Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding a fire at a Smyrna apartment complex where firefighters discovered a body inside.

Crews responded to the Bella 810 Apartments at Windy Hill Road and Ward Street, where they quickly extinguished the blaze. During a search of the unit, they found an adult victim dead inside.

“There is some suspicion on criminal activity that prompted the referral of the scene to Smyrna Police Department and the Smyrna Fire Marshal’s Office,” said Lt. Evan McBrayer.

Authorities are now working to determine both the cause of the fire and the victim’s cause of death. Investigators are also reviewing evidence to establish whether the fire may have been intentionally set.

This is a developing story.