ATLANTA — As Black Friday shopping gets underway, retailers are keeping a close eye on how budget-conscious consumers respond to holiday deals as affordability remains a top concern.

Doug Bowman, a marketing professor at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School, said consumer spending is expected to increase compared to last year, though much of that growth is attributed to inflation.

Bowman expects a shift in what shoppers purchase this holiday season, with more consumers taking advantage of discounts to stock up on everyday necessities.

“A lot more essentials over gifts, so essentials meaning things like clothes and basic hygiene items, pet food, baby products, and even cleaning supplies,” Bowman said.

With nearly 60% of consumers shopping online, Bowman said shoppers can expect similar savings whether they visit stores or shop from home.

“You’ll see pretty much all of the same deals that you see in stores will also be available online,” Bowman said.

He also noted that this year’s shorter holiday shopping season could prompt retailers to offer deeper discounts earlier.

“If you’re a retailer you’re going to have options available for everyone’s economic situation,” Bowman said.

Bowman also cautioned budget-conscious shoppers against overusing buy now, pay later services, which are seeing an increase in use.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Veronica Waters contributed to this story.