BioLab opens community assistance center to help residents, business owners affected by fire

CONYERS, Ga. — BioLab announced on Tuesday that they have opened a community assistance center to offer local residents and business owners affected by the fire at their Conyers facility support.

The center is coordinated by BioLab with the help of the Unified Command response team.

The Unified Command includes representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, and Rockdale County.

The center is located at 927 North Main St. NW in Conyers and will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Both residents and business owners can make claims and reimbursement appointments, get general information, and have their questions answered.

Appointments can be scheduled at www.BioLabCommunityResources.com.

A limited number of walk-in appointments are available each day on a first-come, first-served basis.

For help making an appointment on BioLab’s website, you can call 678-301-2359.

“Our priority is ensuring that the local community has access to all necessary resources in the wake of this event,” said Deputy Chief Jimmy Robinson from Rockdale County Fire Rescue. “BioLab has told us they will do whatever it takes—for as long as it takes—to support our community. To that end, this center will serve as a resource for residents, providing financial assistance, answering questions, and providing the support our community needs during this time.”