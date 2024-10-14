Local

Bill Clinton says election will all come down to ‘want to’ as he stumps for Harris across state

Former President Bill Clinton Former President Bill Clinton was in Georgia on Monday to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Former President Bill Clinton wrapped up a visit to Columbus aiming to energize voters just as early voting is set to begin.

He emphasized the importance of Georgia as a battleground state, reminding Georgians that every vote counts, especially with early voting starting on Tuesday.

He highlighted that Georgia is among the few states where the election results are genuinely unpredictable.

Throughout his visit, Clinton focused on reaching out to voters in rural areas of the state, voicing support for Kamala Harris, whom he called the most qualified candidate.

He underscored her support from former Trump officials and touted her economic policies, but more significantly, he delivered a strong message urging people to head to the polls as early voting opens.

“There are seven states where the election is too close to call. We could win them all. And we can lose them all. And it depends on want to,” Clinton said.

Former president and current Republican nominee Donald Trump will be in Georgia on Tuesday.

Harris will also be in Atlanta on Saturday, continuing the campaign trail.

