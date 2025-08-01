Big changes coming to Atlanta’s manufacturing sector this fall, affecting hundreds of jobs

ATLANTA — Big changes are coming to metro Atlanta’s manufacturing sector this fall, affecting hundreds of jobs.

In Cherokee county, Backyard PlayNation, LLC in Canton gives notice in a state filing that it’s closing its facility on industrial court, impacting 66 jobs. Those cuts are expected in late September.

Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation also announces a strategic partnership with DHL Supply Chain that affects workers at distribution centers in Newnan.

The company now says that 175 team members will transition to the DHL team and remain on-site, calling them critical to the success of the next phase of the company’s growth and transformation.