Best sports bars and restaurants to watch NFL games in the metro Atlanta area

ATLANTA - Football season is among us.

The 2024 NFL season is just hours away from kicking off in Kansas City where the Chiefs will look to begin their title defense after winning their third Super Bowl in the past five seasons. This season also marks the 105th season of the NFL and the 59th of the Super Bowl era.

One thing on the minds of NFL fans in the metro Atlanta area is where they will watch the games if they aren’t able to watch live. Here are a list of some of the best bars and restaurants to catch the NFL games this season:

Trap City Cafe

The Trap City Cafe owned by Atlanta hip-hop icon T.I. and prominent business owner and entrepreneur Mike Upscale is located blocks away from the Mercedes Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena. It is also located steps away from the world renown Trap Music Museum. Customers can enjoy an outdoor patio, a bar, tables and booths inside. There are plenty of televisions around where fans can enjoy watching their favorite NFL teams play every week.

660 Northside Drive NW in Atlanta

(404) 901-5272

1201 Restaurant

There are plenty of tables, booths and a bar available in this upscale restaurant in the heart of northwest Atlanta. Enjoy the NFL games every week on the many big screen TVs and enjoy the atmosphere with great food, great service and great vibes.

1201 Collier Rd. NW in Atlanta

(404)-352-0082

Sea Salt Restaurant

For the upcoming NFL season, this southern style upscale, seafood restaurant will be showcasing their normal menu which includes brunch items for the early risers, lunch items as well as the full dinner menu all day. According to Sea Salt owners Juan Farmer, Brittney Mabry, and Christopher Berry, Sea Salt offers multiple selections of chicken wings, Grilled Chicken Sausage (on grill), Chargrilled Burger, Chargrilled oysters, hot dogs, crab balls, lamb chops, and a Seafood boil. Come enjoy a great atmosphere, great ambiance and have fun watching the game on one of the 17 TV’s surrounding the restaurant.

1801 Howell Mill Rd. NW in Atlanta

(404)-425-6677

DaBomb Sports Grill

DaBomb Sports Grill has indoor and outdoor seating, multiple TVs to watch your favorite sports and features great food, great vibes, a lounge, dance floor, a regular DJ and live music.

2912 Evans Mill Rd. in Lithonia

(770) 484-8883

Da Sports Bar

There is a great selection of food, beverages and there are many TVs to watch your favorite sports team play every week.

4975 Flat Shoals Pkwy. in Decatur

678 205 4059

Dierbiergarten

300 Marietta St. NW in Atlanta

(404)-521-2728

Dudley’s Sports Bar & Grill

This causal, hidden gem features great specials, great service, a huge selection of beer, outdoor seating, and a great environment with multiple TVs to watch live sporting events.

1525 East Park Place Blvd. in Stone Mountain

(770)-674-0152

Fado Irish Pub

There are many TVs to watch live sporting events and a live sports schedule is also included on the website for this popular sports bar chain. Here are the two Fado Irish Pub locations in Atlanta:

Buckhead: 273 Buckhead Ave. The phone number is (404) 841-0066.

Midtown: 933 Peachtree St. The phone number is (404) 260-7910.

Hudson Grille

Check out this great restaurant, bar and hangout spot for a great time and to catch the game with other passionate NFL fans.

There are multiple Hudson Grille locations in the metro Atlanta area including Little Five Points, Sandy Springs, Tucker, Kennesaw, Downtown Atlanta and Midtown Atlanta.

Check the specific Hudson Grille location for the phone number and websites.

Stats Brewpub

According to the official website, the STATS Brewpub is the “ultimate location to watch your favorite sporting event.” There are over 70 high definition TVs, five bars and plenty of seating at this 16,000 square foot restaurant and bar.

300 Marietta St. NW in Atlanta

(404)-885-1472

656 Sports Bar and Grill

The 656 Sports Bar and Grille is located in the heart of downtown Atlanta and is a fan-favorite sports bar that features great food, great service, many large high definition TVs and an upscale sporting environment.

656 Pryor St. SW in Atlanta

(678)-732-3659

Scofflaw Brewing

214 Chattahoochee Row NW in Atlanta

(404)-254-3846

Ideal Sports Bar

According to the official website, fans can watch their favorite sports teams on the many TVs, enjoy live bands, karaoke and holiday celebrations year-round. There are many foods to choose from including burgers, Philly’s, famous wings, salads, and more.

1953 Lakewood Ave. SE in Atlanta

(404)-622-8206

Painted Pickle

This restaurant and bar derives from the same group that created the Painted Pin and Painted Duck in Atlanta. There are many big screen TVs to catch your favorite sports team, arcade games, darts, an indoor green space, pickleball courts and more.

279 Ottley Dr. NE Atlanta

(404)-253-1115

Mazzy’s Sports Tavern

There are multiple locations to watch your favorite sports at this exciting sports bar chain including in Duluth, Milton, and Brookhaven. Mazzy’s Sports Tavern is located at 3855 Venture Dr. in Duluth. The number to this location is (678)-888-5868. The Milton location is 13695 Hwy 9 N Suite 106 and the phone number is (678) 579-5598. The Mazzy’s Sports Tavern is coming soon in the Brookhaven/Atlanta area.

Mazzy’s Sports Bar & Grill has locations in Marietta, Roswell, and Kennesaw. According to the official website, sports fans can enjoy the game with a great selection of food, and beer.

The Roswell location is 10729 Alpharetta Hwy. and the phone number is (770)-645-8576. The Marietta location is 2217 Roswell Rd. NE and the phone number is (678)-213-1688. The Kennesaw location is 3940 Cherokee St. and the phone number is (770)-693-9918.

Dr. Scofflaw’s @ The Works

There are three Georgia-based locations, including two in Atlanta. Dr. Scofflaw’s @ The Works is located at 214 Chattahoochee Row NW in Atlanta. In addition to the brewery, there is a great food hall with 30 food stalls to choose from, a great outdoor patio, access to outdoor space, and TVs to watch your favorite sports team play.

Check the specific location for the phone number and websites.

(404)-254-3846

Sports & Social

This one-of-a-kind sports bar, gaming parlor, and social lounge in Atlanta features many large TVs for fans to catch many sporting events, connect with other sports fanatics and to have a great time. It is located right next to the Atlanta Braves’ Truist Park.

825 Battery Ave SE #610 Atlanta

(404)-965-2511

Taco Mac

This popular Atlanta sports bar chain features a great menu of plenty of food, many televisions, and a great atmosphere for fans to cheer on their favorite teams with other fans.

There are multiple Taco Mac locations in the metro Atlanta area including Taco Mac Prado, Taco Mac Metropolis, Taco Mac Virginia Highlands, Taco Mac Cumberland, Taco Mac Perimeter, Taco Mac Duluth, Taco Mac Douglasville, and more.

Tin Roof Cantina

Located in the heart of the North Druid Hills area in Atlanta, this sports bar is a hidden gem but it is definitely worth the visit. There are multiple TV’s to watch the NFL and other sporting events. It has indoor and outdoor seating, great food, great music and great vibes.

2591 Briarcliff Rd. NE in Atlanta

(404)-329-4700

It is important to call ahead to check and make sure the restaurants and sports bars have enough seating on gamedays.