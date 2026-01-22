Beltline breaks ground on first bike park at largest metro Atlanta park

ATLANTA — Construction began Thursday on phase one of what’s being called a one-of-a-kind biking facility on the Atlanta Beltline.

The bike park at Shirley Clarke Franklin Park, formerly Westside Park, will create a world-class asphalt pump track facility.

It’ll also include a bicycle playground and a skills course designed to give riders of all ages and abilities a place to advance their skills.

City officials say the goal of the park is to bring the sport of cycling to people in the historically under-served neighborhoods of Grove Park, Westview, West Highlands, Bankhead, and Howell Station.

Phase one of the project is expected to be completed by the fall.

It’s being funded by an $8M donation from the Chestnut Family Foundation.