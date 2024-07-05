Banner for missing Hall County 12-year-old to hang over busy Gainesville road

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — It’s been more than a month since 12-year-old Maria Gomez-Perez vanished from her Hall County home.

But the community is not giving up hope of finding her.

On Friday morning, a large banner will go up displaying her picture and highlighting the $50,000 reward for her safe return.

The banner will hang over the busy Jesse Jewell Parkway in downtown Gainesville.

Her father, Andres Gomez said in Spanish through a translator last week that his heart is broken in two and he waits every day for her to come back.

He said she immigrated to the U.S. from Guatemala to live with him about five or six years ago. She was a student at Lyman Elementary School.

Investigators say they have received dozens of tips thanks to the reward being funded by anonymous donors, but none of them have panned out and they have no leads as to where she may be or what might have happened.



