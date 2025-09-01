Bankrate study analyzes rising home insurance costs in Georgia

ATLANTA — Home insurance costs are rising faster than inflation, but Georgia isn’t among the highest-cost states, according to a Bankrate study.

Natalie Todoroff of Bankrate says the study found that credit scores have more impact on insurance rates than claims do.

“Georgia and Atlanta in particular both scored kind of in the middle of the pack of our Bankrate study,” Todoroff said.

Both Georgia and the city of Atlanta ranked No. 25 in terms of the costs of home insurance.

Experts note that someone with a poor credit score can pay as much as $1,600 more per year than a homeowner with a strong credit score.

It’s always a good idea to shop around and compare rates before purchasing a policy, experts add.

According to the study, the average annual premium for home insurance in Georgia is $1,966. The study also finds homeowners spend about 2.63% of their income on home insurance.