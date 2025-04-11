Autopsy nears completion in mysterious death of man found in Decatur treehouse

DECATUR, GA — Nearly a month after the discovery of 31-year-old Hank Frantz’s body in a backyard treehouse, medical examiners say the autopsy is nearing completion but so far, it has raised more questions than answers.

Frantz was positively identified by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office after his remains were found by siblings in a treehouse behind their late father’s Decatur home. The discovery came just days after their father passed away while on vacation.

Despite extensive analysis, officials have been unable to determine how or why Frantz died. “Unfortunately, the answer is that we didn’t find very much,” said Beoncia Loveless, Operations Director at the Medical Examiner’s Office. “We ruled the cause and manner of death undetermined.”

Loveless explained that the skeletal remains showed no signs of trauma, and there were no on scene clues to help guide investigators. “They discovered his remains, so they were aware that he was skeletonized, and I think they would understand that ‘undetermined’ is our only option when there is no trauma to the skeleton or nothing that we could determine from the remains.”

Examiners were able to narrow the timeframe of Frantz’s death to at least several months prior to the discovery. Still, the lack of answers is difficult for both the investigative team and the grieving family.

“It’s awful to not be able to answer those questions for people,” Loveless said. “But I think in skeletal remains at least, there is some understanding of the limitations on science.”

The final autopsy report is pending as investigators continue to piece together the circumstances surrounding Frantz’s death.