Skeletal remains found in DeKalb County tree house identified

By Miles Montgomery and WSB Radio News Staff
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Skeletal remains that were recently found in the backyard treehouse of a Decatur home have been identified.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the remains were identified as 28-year-old Hank Frantz.

The remains were discovered by relatives who were cleaning out the home of their late father, 74-year-old Henry Frantz Jr.

Henry Frantz Jr. was a popular local bagpiper and the father of Hank Frantz, officials add.

It is unclear how long the remains were in the treehouse.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s office says the cause of death of Hank Frantz is under investigation.

