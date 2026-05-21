Authorities seek more victims connected to man accused in serial rape case

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County Police Department investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying possible additional victims connected to an ongoing serial rape investigation.

Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Jahmel Palmer. Detectives said information gathered during the investigation indicates there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Investigators believe some victims may be members of the Hispanic community and say some people may be reluctant to speak with police. Authorities said their focus is on protecting victims, providing support and holding offenders accountable.

Police said some incidents connected to the investigation may date back to 2022 and could involve victims in both Georgia and Ohio.

Detectives are encouraging anyone who believes they may have had contact with Palmer or believes they may have been victimized to contact law enforcement.

Investigators said victims who come forward will be treated with dignity, compassion and respect and will be connected with support resources.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.