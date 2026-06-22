Authorities seek help finding two suspects wanted for Newton County gas station shooting

NEWTON COUNTY, GA — Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the public’s help finding two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting at a Shell gas station on June 15.

According to authorities, 16-year-old Deangelo Kilpatrick and 21-year-old Quinnterrioius Cannon face multiple charges, including aggravated assault, after allegedly firing shots at the gas station at the intersection of Salem and Kirkland roads.

No one was injured in the shooting, Newton County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Authorities say both Kilpatrick and Cannon are considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Cannon has active warrants for aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, among additional charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kilpatrick has active warrants for aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and possession of a handgun by a person under 18.

A male and female were inside the store at the time of the shooting. Authorities say they may have information relevant to the investigation.

Two people inside a Newton County Shell gas station during a shooting who may have information. (Newton County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of Kilpatrick or Cannon, or can help identify the individuals pictured are asked to contact Investigator Alberto at 678-625-1429 or email oalberto@newtonsheriffga.org.