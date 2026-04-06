Authorities search for more sexual abuse victims of metro Atlanta cheerleading coach

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Lawyers say more scrutiny and investigations may follow after a metro Atlanta cheerleading coach recently pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation.

Atlanta attorney Kara Phillips said authorities will be on the lookout for additional survivors of abuse by Gwinnett County cheer coach Charles Moore III.

“What she did is something that a lot of survivors don’t do as quickly,” Phillips said. “That along with excellent work by the prosecution is going to protect other children.”

Attorney Michael Dantinyak said facilities now face a major responsibility to review safety protocols.

“Anytime a child is victimized, there should be an investigation at a microscopic level to figure out how did this happen and what do we need to do to prevent it,” he said.

Moore has also been charged in Barrow and Walton counties.

He was sentenced to 25 years, with the first 12 years to be served in prison.

Prosecutors say additional charges are still pending as the investigation continues.